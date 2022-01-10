WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest held its reorganization meeting Jan. 4 at Crest Pier, where new members of the Board of Commissioners were sworn in.
Incumbent Mayor Don Cabrera was reelected, as he received a total of 943 votes. New Commissioners Joseph Franco and Joseph Schiff received 758 and 562 votes, respectively.
Oaths were administered to each commissioner. Cabrera was designated as mayor and director of public works and parks and public property during the meeting.
Franco was designated as deputy mayor, vice president of the board, and director of revenue and finance. Schiff was designated as director of public affairs and public safety.
“I am deeply humbled to this community for its support in me and providing me with the opportunity to serve as a new commissioner for Wildwood Crest,” Schiff said.
He thanked his children and grandchildren, as well as those who have helped through his campaign.
“I would also like to take the time to extend my thanks to the outgoing commissioners, Joyce Gould and Dave Thompson, for their service to our community,” Schiff said. “Most importantly to the voters, who supported me through so many years at school board elections and now commissioner. I thank you. For those who may not have supported me, it is my hope I can earn your trust during my tenure as your commissioner.”
Next, Franco joked that he knew it was going to be a good day since he was having such a great hair day.
“All kidding aside, there are so many people I would like to acknowledge,” he said. “First, Commissioner Gould and Commissioner Thompson for their service to the borough.”
Franco thanked his family members and campaign treasurer, as they have been “very supportive throughout the process.”
“It’s only fitting that I get sworn in at the Crest Pier,” he said. “I have very fond memories at the old Crest Pier that some of you may remember.”
He recalled a time from 1985 when he was about 7, when there used to be police league and recreational league games on Saturday mornings. He said his first coach was former Mayor Frank McCall.
Franco explained he was not a good player, and often sat on the bench. However, McCall gave him the chance to play, which turned out to be more than just that, as Franco said it gave him the motivation and confidence to be better.
“Confidence if you want something bad enough, and willing to work for it, you could achieve it,” Franco said. “That is one of my goals for the next four years - to give someone confidence and opportunity to capture what they want and capitalize on it.”
Franco closed his statements by saying, “I don’t make many promises, but the two promises I will make - that I will work my hardest for the taxpayers and employees, and that my door will always be open for all of you.”
Lastly, Cabrera added that it snowed four years ago when the last swearing-in occurred, as well as four years before that, and he will take it as a good sign.
Cabrera thanked his family members, including his father, who is not doing well, he said.
“I wanted him to be here today,” Cabrera said, choking up, while also sharing thanks to his wife.
Cabrera thanked the public works and sanitation crew for working so diligently during the Jan. 3 snowstorm. He also recognized all the staff and departments in the borough for doing such great jobs at what they do, as they are what makes the borough so great and see things to fruition.
“I know my handwriting is terrible, I email a lot, I’m persistent, and I don’t take no for an answer, but thank you all for dealing with me,” Cabrera said, regarding his staff. “I also want to thank Commissioners Gould and Thompson for their cooperation in our last four years and their dedication to our community. I wish you the best, if you’re watching, in all your future endeavors.”
“Most importantly, I thank the 943 voters for your trust and confidence in me to represent you in local government,” he added.
Cabrera congratulated the new commissioners and welcomed them to the board.
“Wildwood Crest, we are off and running,” he said.
