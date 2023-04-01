Cape Tech - File Photo.jpg

Cape May County Technical High School

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CREST HAVEN - Budgets for the 2023-2024 school year were approved March 28 for the county Technical School and Special Services School districts.  

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments