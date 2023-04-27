CREST HAVEN - Without public comment, Cape May County's 2023 $215.4 million budget was passed April 25 by a unanimous vote of the Board of County Commissioners. The amount to be raised by taxes is $161.2 million.
The tax rate decreased by 2.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate, equalized for each municipality, is one facet of the total tax bill property owners pay.
Other entities add rates for municipal services, library tax (for all municipalities except Avalon and Ocean City, which fund their libraries), County Open Space, fire districts (in all townships), and school districts.
An example from the 2022 Middle Township tax bill was when all six taxing entities were added; the total tax rate was $1.997 per $100 of assessed value.
The surplus is $18 million, up $1 million from 2022. The county's total assets are $80.3 million. Its debt service is $24.6 million.
The six-year capital plan sets aside funds to pay for anticipated projects and includes $91 million for roads and bridges. This year's contribution to that fund is $14 million, with $15 million annually for the next five years.
Among expected revenues this year is $188,013 from the National Opioid Settlement.
Funds for schools include:
Special Services School District, $4.13 million; Technical School District, $8.55 million; Community College/chargebacks, $2.4 million.
Also included is $15,000 for reimbursement to residents attending out-of-county vocational schools.
3 Months Later
At the board's Jan. 24 meeting, a senior citizen told the board the Fare Free Transportation service was good but had too many restrictions.
At that meeting, the board applied for a Micro-Transit Feasibility Study for the department from the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization (SJTPO).
At its April 25 meeting, the board accepted the $200,000 Federal Transportation Planning grant through the New Jersey Transportation Authority.
A sub-contractual agreement for the money was accepted from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.
The resolution states that the county will "provide consultant support to conduct the feasibility study for micro transit as a viable alternative to the prescheduled demand response transportation offered..." by the Fare Free Transportation Department.
Infrastructure Windfall
Each of the county's 16 municipalities will receive $400,000 from the federal government through the county. The $6.4 million funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed March 11, 2021.
The money will be used for infrastructure improvements, specifically storm sewer, sanitary sewer, and drinking water upgrades.
The board approved the resolution awarding the funds April 25. Each municipality applied for the grant funds.
May's Older Americans Month
The county has over 30,000 older Americans, 60 years or older. They comprise 31.5% of the population and give "of their time, wisdom and experience" to communities.
The board passed a resolution that proclaimed May Older Americans Month in the county.
This year's theme is "Aging Unbound." The document urges residents to "recognize older adults and the people who serve them as vital parts of our community."
No-Passing Zone Modified
A no-passing zone on Dias Creek Road (C.R. 612) will be created from 3,369 feet to 195 feet east of New River Road from Route 47.
The county engineer concurred with the recommendation of Urban Engineers for the change.
Railroad Club Display Ok'd
County Park visitors to the main park in Court House, on weekends until May 28, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., will see displays from the Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club.
Appointments
Kelly Keppel, of West Cape May, was appointed a county Agricultural Development Board member for four years. Her term expires April 25, 2027.
Maryanne K. Murphy, of Court House, was reappointed as a member of the county Bridge Commission for three years. Her term expires May 1, 2026.