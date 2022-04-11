West Wildwood Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WEST WILDWOOD - Borough offices will, once again, be open five days a week, up from four days a week.  

Commissioner Joseph Segrest announced the change at the borough’s April 1 Commission meeting, noting, “It’s a major milestone getting to this point.” 

The borough reduced the days it was open to help pay a $1.7 million jury award  stemming from a whistleblower lawsuit by the borough’s current police chief. 

The borough’s Deputy Clerk Carl O’Hala said that the workweek ending April 8 was the first time in a long while that Borough Hall has been open on a Friday.  

He said that borough offices will be open five days a week, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public will be able to access them from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.   

He added April 8 that the change “was just budgetary. The commissioners budgeted it so that everything was covered. This is our first Friday open, and we’ve seen three people (from the public) come in so far today.”    

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments