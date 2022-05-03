OCEAN CITY - The boathouse used by the Ocean City High School crew team and the Under the Bridge Rowing Club was named in honor of Cape May County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes. A ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon to honor Hayes. She was honored for her determination to assist both groups in getting the space they now use, which is located at the foot of the 34th St. Bridge. The facility is now officially known at the E. Marie Hayes Rowing Facility.
During Hayes comments, she spoke about the difficulty the crew team was having with finding a new place to call home at the same time as being told they needed to leave the place they were currently using. Hayes, who is an Ocean City resident, received a call Steve Martinelli regarding the problems the crew team was having, and she got to work.
“I want to thank the members of the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners who helped me in supporting this project and the members of our staff, including the Engineering Department and Facilities and Services, who helped us take this idea and make it a reality,” said Hayes. “Ultimately, this project is helping the children in our community and that is what it is all about for elected leaders like myself. We want to make sure the next generation has the tools they need to succeed,” she said.
During the ceremony, Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio and Commissioner Will Morey presented awards to Hayes and to both the Ocean City High School crew team and the Under the Bridge Rowing Club to honor the new building. To finish off the ceremony, the new sign designating the name was displayed as well.
“I was overwhelmed by the love and support from the community today,” said Hayes.
