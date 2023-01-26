WILDWOOD – The Wildwood Board of Commissioners agreed in concept to permit encroachments into the right-of-way for two projects being considered by the Planning and Zoning Board.
Attorney Jeffrey Barnes said the Boardwalk Mall had applied for a project to expand the second floor, including adding a balcony that would extend over the Boardwalk. The Boardwalk is a public right-of-way and would require an encroachment agreement from the Board of Commissioners.
According to Barnes, the first concern is that granting the encroachment would open a Pandora’s box, meaning everyone would want one.
Barnes said not all buildings are able to add a balcony, and the engineering and other costs would make it prohibitive for many.
He said another concern was that there would be spillage of food and drinks from the balcony onto people passing by. He said the balcony was being designed with drainage that would prevent that from happening.
The second encroachment agreement would be for the hotel project, at 3600 Pacific Ave. The project includes a valet parking area and loading/unloading area on Pacific Avenue, which includes an access ramp, including a curb cut-out, kiosk or valet parking stand, and signage.
The commissioners will take a formal vote on the encroachment agreements Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
