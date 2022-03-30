WAWA STORE FRONT FILE PHOTO
DENNISVILLE – Dennis Township Committee members, during their March 22 meeting, received the municipality's Consolidated Land Use Board's 2021 Annual Report.  

The report listed various applications for zoning variances, ranging from the construction of self-storage units to a brewery to a pole barn that were all approved.  

The one exception to the string of approvals was an application for the construction of a Wawa convenience store and eight fueling stations in the Village Commercial zoning area of Dennis that was denied. 

