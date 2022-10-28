cmc logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners took the following actions on Oct. 25:

West Side Multipurpose Building.jpg

Architect’s rendering of the west side of the proposed multipurpose building, facing northwest.
Southern Entrance.jpg

Architect’s rendering of the southern entrance to the proposed multipurpose building, facing north. 
Multipurpose Building NW.jpg

Architect’s rendering of the proposed multipurpose building, facing northwest.
East Side Multipurpose Building.jpg

Architect’s rendering of the east side of the proposed multipurpose building, facing northwest. 
Sign Shop.jpg

Architect’s rendering of the east side of the proposed sign shop, facing west. 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Alfred S. "Al" Campbell, who covers Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, is a lifelong Court House resident. He retired as Herald Managing Editor in September 2019 after 32 years.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments