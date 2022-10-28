The Cape May County Board of County Commissioners took the following actions on Oct. 25:
- Awarded a $24.7-million contract for the Government Services Building at the County Airport
- Set Hunger, Homelessness Awareness Week.
- Appointed a county Purchasing Agent
- Increased the number of Sergeants at Prosecutor's Office
- Approved a paving project for Pittsburgh Avenue
- Designated Marshallville Road Bridge as pedestrian-only
CREST HAVEN - Three bidders wanted the job of constructing the Cape May County Government Services Building at the County Airport in Erma.
A $24.7-million contract was awarded to Arthur J. Ogren, Inc. of Vineland by the Board of County Commissioners on Oct. 25.
The board acted through a shared-services agreement with the Atlantic County Improvement Authority (ACIA), overseeing the project. The ACIA accepted the bids and will award the contract.
The resolution notes that ACIA will maintain all payroll records of the contractor as well as other documentation needed for audit purposes.
A bond for the project was approved in 2021.
Ogren's base bid was about $23.4 million; for Alternate 1, its bid was about $1.2 million; and for Alternate 2, its bid was $169,260.
Hunger, Homelessness Awareness Week
In the county, Nov. 12 to 20 will be National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. The board passed a resolution, and at least one member of the public, Jim Chew of Rio Grande, was pleased.
Chew has attended the last few board meetings advocating action to aid the homeless.
During the public portion of the meeting, Chew said, "We all have warm and dry homes. The homeless live in windy, wet conditions...They need your support."
"We need to implement plans to get them back to work," said Chew. He added that it is often difficult for the homeless since they have no address, identification, or credentials. He offered the homeless could perform various community service projects.
"There are a lot of things we have done for the homeless," responded Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton.
He cited the Work First New Jersey program that could help the homeless find employment.
"There are a lot of jobs open, not only in Cape May County but in New Jersey," said Thornton. "There is work available if they want it. Sadly, from personal experience, a couple of times over the years, I personally tried to help people who were homeless. I drove them to the Social Services building (in Rio Grande).
"I had one who told me, 'I don't need your help, I'm fine.' Some are homeless because that is the state they want to be in," said Thornton.
He also recalled when, at 11 p.m., a woman in a wheelchair was outside the county library in a snowstorm when the temperature was 20 degrees.
He and then-Middle Township Mayor Daniel Lockwood drove the woman to a motel for shelter.
Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson cited the county's annual January survey of the homeless.
"In the last few years, the homeless population has decreased, believe it or not," said Pierson. He noted there are a variety of categories of homelessness.
"If my granddaughter wasn't working and living in my house, she would be (considered) homeless," said Pierson.
Some are "constantly being homeless, and there is a category for them," he continued.
Pierson acknowledged many homeless persons have alcohol and drug problems. "The county provides many resources," he added.
Pierson recalled a homeless man in Rio Grande with whom he talked and asked if he was a veteran since he wore a green fatigue jacket. The man was not a veteran, Pierson said.
"I talked to the same individual in the afternoon. He was killed later that day when he went into the intersection. God rest his soul," Pierson said.
"From the bottom of my heart, this board supports the homeless as best we can. At some point, some people just don't want help," Pierson said.
The resolution "encourages everyone to support organizations committed to sheltering and providing supportive services as well as meals and food supplies to people experiencing homelessness."
Hansen Named Purchasing Agent
Allison Hansen was appointed county Purchasing Agent for a one-year term effective Oct. 25, 2022. The Purchasing Department oversees all bids, requests for proposals and contracts affecting every county department.
Prosecutor's Office Adds a Sergeant
A new staffing limit was approved, adding another sergeant to the Prosecutor's Office staff.
In 2008, when the late Robert L. Taylor was the county prosecutor, as a result of a Bigley Action, which he took to increase the staff of the office, the court approved a consent order, and the state Civil Service Commission established a limit of seven sergeants for the Prosecutor's Office.
Then, the state Attorney General implemented directives for the state's law enforcement agencies to "strengthen trust between law enforcement officers and the communities," according to the resolution.
As a result, the Prosecutor's Office has undertaken more community initiatives and programs that require more sergeants. Thus, the new limit is eight sergeants.
Paving Pittsburgh Avenue OK’d
South State Inc. of Bridgeton was awarded a $1.5 million contract to repave Pittsburgh Avenue (C.R. 622) in Cape May.
According to the resolution, the firm was the lowest of the three bidders Oct. 12.
The project will be from Washington Street/Lafayette Street to Beach Avenue (C.R. 604). The road is also the primary access to the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center.
Marshallville Bridge Change Order
The bridge in Marshallville, an Upper Township community, will become a pedestrian bridge. Before that happens, engineering work takes place to ensure the public's safety.
A resolution approved a change order with Urban Engineers, Inc. for $6,468 because of extra geotechnical engineering work in connection with the replacement design of the structure.
Marshallville Road is County Road 632. The former motor vehicle bridge will begin new use for pedestrians only.
More photos of the planned building near the airport below.