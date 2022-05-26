In this article, the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners…
Hired attorney Michael Donohue to oppose the Ocean Wind 1 offshore turbine project.
Lauded Greg Speed on his retirement after 48 years of serving the needs of those with mental health problems.
Named a county EMS coordinator and three deputies.
Reappointed Fishing Loan Committee members.
Renewed its lease for $1 a year with the Forgotten Warriors Museum at the County Airport.
OK'd change to Farmland Preservation Plan.
Appointed and reappointed CBRNE/HAZMAT task force members.
Reappointed Dozier to MHADA Board
CREST HAVEN - Cape May County commissioners hired retired Superior Court Judge Michael J. Donohue to oppose Ocean Wind 1's offshore wind turbine project.
That project proposes to bring its electric cables onshore under an Ocean City beach.
The professional services agreement, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, took place May 24 when the board, absent Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, passed a resolution hiring Donohue, the county's former acting administrator. Donohue is with the law firm of Blaney, Donohue & Weinberg, P.C. Donohue also chairs the Cape May County Republican organization.
The board believes Ocean Wind's proposal "is of the greatest urgency and the outcome will likely have lasting and potentially negative impacts on the county and its constituent municipalities for decades to come."
The wind turbine project drew the board's ire after it heard concerns from a group of local commercial fishermen on the potential impact the placement of turbines could have on their livelihoods and the seafood industry, as a whole.
Additionally, the resolution states that Donohue was the county's "point person" on issues related to the OW1 (Ocean Wind 1) project and previously assigned special projects."
His firm is "in good standing with complex litigation," and Donohue has "the skills and experience necessary" to represent the county, the resolution states.
Godspeed, Greg Speed
The retirement of Greg Speed after 48 years, within the behavioral health sector, was noted by a resolution at the May 24 commissioners' meeting.
Speed started his career in the county in 1982 as director of emergency services for Cape Counseling Services. He became chief executive officer and president of Cape Counseling in 2000.
The resolution noted Speed's development of services for county residents who faced behavioral health challenges.
He was instrumental in developing non-clinical support services that included 38 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development housing vouchers for mental health consumers, an onsite pharmacy for clients, and Shore Family Success Center, in Rio Grande, to assist at-risk families in getting needed services.
Additionally, Speed served many statewide and national groups related to mental health in a leadership role.
Appoint EMS Coordinator
Kevin Scarpa was appointed as the county's emergency medical services coordinator.
Deputy coordinators Mike Blizzard, Nancy Burke, and Michelle Sampson will assist him. Their terms continue from June 1, 2022, until May 31, 2023.
Rename Fishing Loan Committee
Members of the county's Revolving Fishing Loan Committee were reappointed to terms that will expire Dec. 31, 2023.
They are Charles Barto, Rodney Fox, Eleanor Bochek, Lisa Calvo, Michael Monichetti, and Diane Wieland.
The group reviews loan requests from commercial fishing entities to upgrade vessels or expand docks to bolster employment in low and medium-income households.
Extend Lease with Forgotten Warriors Museum
The board extended its lease with the Forgotten Warriors Museum at the Cape May County Airport, in Erma, until May 31, 2027.
The nonprofit corporation leases land for $1 a year from the county to operate a museum that collects and displays Vietnam veterans' artifacts.
The museum must submit an annual report to the Delaware River and Bay Authority director of operations listing its activities.
The bi-state authority operates the county-owned airport.
Change Order Ok'd to Farmland Plan
The firm of Heyer Gruel & Associates P.A. was awarded a "not to exceed" $5,000 contract for additional work on the county Farmland Preservation Plan.
The firm was awarded a $44,500 contract May 11, 2021, for planning services to develop a comprehensive farmland preservation plan.
The extra work resulted from the 2021 Creative Placemaking Plan that required the plan to be put in an Adobe InDesign document to meet standards.
Name, Rename Task Force Members
Members of the CBRNE/HAZMAT Task Force were appointed and reappointed with terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.
CBRNE is an acronym for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives. HazMat is an acronym for hazardous materials.
The group collectively prepares for response to any of the above types of incidents.
The team leader is Anthony Robinson, coordinator.
Members are Jennifer Fairman, Honey Pron, Heather Johnson, David Tormey, and Jeffrey Raively, all of the county Health Department.
From Cape May City Fire Department, Frank Mittleberger, Mike Eck, and Ed Zebrowski.
From North Wildwood Public Works, Harry Woizunk.
Also, James Samson, Seaville Fire Company; Dale Gentek, Villas Fire Department; Andrew McNeill, West Wildwood Fire Department.
Communications, Mike Bailey and William Semczek, and Timothy Cwick, Atlantic Cape Community College.
Reappoint Dozier to MHADA Board
Mary Dozier, of Woodbine, was reappointed to the Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board for a three-year term that ends June 30, 2025.