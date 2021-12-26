mile marker
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE – During Dennis Township Committee's Dec. 14 meeting, Mayor Zeth Matalucci pointed out that bike path extensions from Dennis Township south to Court House, Woodbine and beyond and along Route 83 have no mile markers.  

“There’s no way to identify where you are," he said. "What happens if someone has a heart attack, otherwise gets hurt, or crosses municipal lines and boundaries?”  

Business Administrator Jessica Bishop said, “I’ve been working on this. It’s a county issue and they are planning to put in uniform markers once the Middle Township portion is complete.” 

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments