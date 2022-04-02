BOART RAMP STOCK IMAGE / FILE PHOTO
PETERSBURG – Upper Township Committee, at its March 28 meeting, discussed fees and policy related to the Beelsey's Point boat ramp per an ordinance on the agenda for first reading.  

Members noted that Upper’s fees should increase to “be aligned with neighboring municipalities.”  

In related comments, members are seeking to ensure any commercial users pay the higher fee, which is significantly more, i.e., double, the fee for a seasonal pass for an individual by having the ramp monitor enforce the price difference.  

A couple of committee members noted that they have already received complaints from residents who stated such a move will “put them out of business.”  

A formal measure incorporating the points based on this discussion, which will finalize 2022 fees and regulations, is expected to come before the committee at its April 11 meeting for approval.   

