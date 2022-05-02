UT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PETERSBURG – Engineer Paul Dietrich announced April 25 that the anticipated fall beach fill project for Strathmere, the southern portion of Ocean City, and Sea Isle City is not being funded by the federal government in the upcoming round of beach fill projects. 

“The federal government decided that the north end of Ocean City will be the focus of the latest projects to begin in the fall, so we’ll have to wait and see for the next opportunity for our own areas, which are in need of replenishment,” he explained. 

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments