AVALON - Last year, Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi issued an executive order limiting access to the beach and boardwalk between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The action was taken in response to large crowds, often comprised of teenagers, that results, at times, in vandalism, excessive litter, and safety risks.
Avalon Borough Council March 23 discussed amending the borough code to continue the restrictions in 2022. Such an amendment would likely also include Surfside Park, which is adjacent to the boardwalk.
Pagliughi attended the meeting expressing his concern that theLegislature took no action to provide shore municipalities with greater flexibility for dealing with the problem.
He said the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Legislature have made it much more difficult for the police to control juveniles engaged in disruptive behavior.
“They could solve this problem with the stroke of a pen, but they have not done so,” Pagliughi said.
Council member John McCorristin asked if the borough was taking any action to provide “a place for the young people to go.” As the borough looks to disburse the young crowds on the beach, he was concerned that the young people no longer have “a spot” to congregate peacefully. He said such places seem to have disappeared over the years.
Pagliughi responded that what had also changed was the ability of the police to ensure safety and order.
“We have put police officers at risk of career-ending charges” if they do not handle every situation according to the new laws, he argued. “They,” meaning the young people, “know that,” he added.
Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher noted that “the young people themselves are at risk” and the police are hindered in their ability to help them.
Responding to a question about why adults wishing to walk the boardwalk after 11 p.m. should be prevented from doing so, Pagliughi said the borough could not establish curfews based on age. He said the borough must restrict all access to address the issue.
No formal action to introduce the proposed ordinance amendment was taken. According to Assistant Business Administrator James Waldron, the ordinance will be structured in such a way that the hours when access is restricted can be tightened or relaxed by the council through a resolution, avoiding the more cumbersome ordinance process.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.