AVALON - Last year, Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi issued an executive order limiting access to the beach and boardwalk between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. The action was taken in response to large crowds, often comprised of teenagers, that results, at times, in vandalism, excessive litter, and safety risks.  

Avalon Borough Council March 23 discussed amending the borough code to continue the restrictions in 2022. Such an amendment would likely also include Surfside Park, which is adjacent to the boardwalk. 

Pagliughi attended the meeting expressing his concern that the Legislature took no action to provide shore municipalities with greater flexibility for dealing with the problem.  

He said the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Legislature have made it much more difficult for the police to control juveniles engaged in disruptive behavior. 

“They could solve this problem with the stroke of a pen, but they have not done so,” Pagliughi said. 

Council member John McCorristin asked if the borough was taking any action to provide “a place for the young people to go.” As the borough looks to disburse the young crowds on the beach, he was concerned that the young people no longer have “a spot” to congregate peacefully. He said such places seem to have disappeared over the years. 

Pagliughi responded that what had also changed was the ability of the police to ensure safety and order.  

“We have put police officers at risk of career-ending charges” if they do not handle every situation according to the new laws, he argued. “They,” meaning the young people, “know that,” he added. 

Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher noted that “the young people themselves are at risk” and the police are hindered in their ability to help them. 

Responding to a question about why adults wishing to walk the boardwalk after 11 p.m. should be prevented from doing so, Pagliughi said the borough could not establish curfews based on age. He said the borough must restrict all access to address the issue. 

No formal action to introduce the proposed ordinance amendment was taken. According to Assistant Business Administrator James Waldron, the ordinance will be structured in such a way that the hours when access is restricted can be tightened or relaxed by the council through a resolution, avoiding the more cumbersome ordinance process. 

