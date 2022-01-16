Screen Shot 2022-01-16 at 11.11.37 AM.png

Borough Council agreed to experiment with remote citizen participation at its governing body meetings.  The council already uses Zoom to allow the public to view the meetings. Until now, the borough required those who wish to speak at meetings to come in person. 

At the Jan. 26 council meeting, members of the public will be able to raise an electronic hand during public comment periods. They will be recognized in turn and will be able to offer their opinions. The five-minute restriction on public comments will remain in place. 

This opportunity for remote interactive participation is being termed an experiment by Council President Barbara Juzaitis. Council agreed to extend video access to meetings for 2022. 

Council meetings are typically sparsely attended in-person, unless a compelling issue is on the agenda. The vast majority of the property owners in the borough have permanent residences elsewhere and are generally in town only during the summer, or at specific holiday periods. 

