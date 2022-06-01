AVALON – A pre-construction meeting was held May 31 by the borough regarding a new pump station that will be installed at 78th Street and Ocean Drive. The contractor and county engineers were present at the meeting. The new pump station is designed to alleviate nuisance on the county roadway. Cape May County is contributing $672,000 to the project as the pump station.
“We appreciate the County’s interest in partnering with the Borough on this important flood mitigation project. This pump station will be the 12th stormwater pump station in our community which provide an important function to get tidal flood waters out of our community during both nuisance and severe storm events,” stated Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi.
The Avalon Borough Council awarded a contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Company Inc. of Pilesgrove, New Jersey for the project, which totals $2.26 million. There will be no construction during the summer season; the contractor will use this time to present various submittals to the Borough and secure materials necessary to complete the project. The completion deadline for the construction of the pump station is April 12, 2023.
The Borough also awarded a bid option to the contractor to place two large flow pipes underneath Ocean Drive adjacent to Armacost Park. The intent of the pipes is to allow for natural tidal flow that will come into the park to control a proliferation of phragmites in the southwestern section of the park.
Avalon is finishing up a major project to improve the infrastructure underneath Ocean Drive from 62nd Street to 80th Street; that work concludes on or before June 10th. Immediately after Labor Day weekend, the County will perform work on the same section of Ocean Drive to perform drainage improvements and conduct a final paving of the street.
