AVALON - At the Sept. 14 work session, the Avalon borough council heard a report from the administration on the results of a bid process for solid waste removal, including trash pickup, recycling and bulk material.
Assistant Business Administrator James Waldron said Pinelands Construction was the low bidder in each of the three contract areas advertised by the borough.
Since this was a work session discussion, no formal action was taken, but the council members indicated support for the award.
Should the award happen as expected, it would be the second time in a month that a former municipal customer of Gold Medal Environmental has selected Pinelands as its trash hauler.
Just before the start of the 2022 summer season, Gold Medal demanded more money from the municipalities it serviced for the pickup of trash and recycling materials.
The company took that action even in areas where it had established contracts with formal pricing agreements. The waste management firm said it had to act because of inflation’s impact on fuel and personnel costs. Accommodations were made by most municipalities, but it is now clear that Gold Medal is losing some long-term municipal contracts.
Pinelands Construction also picked up North Wildwood as a municipal trash customer when the city fired Gold Medal before the summer season began.
Waldron said the borough ensured that Pinelands has sufficient equipment and personnel to handle the borough’s needs. “We expect a seamless transition,” Waldron added.
The new contract, once formally awarded, is expected to start at the first of the year.