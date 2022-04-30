Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 4.35.20 PM.png
Motortion Films via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Avalon and Stone Harbor share a joint municipal court. Having lost the court’s certified deputy court administrator to another position, the two boroughs are moving quickly to hire and bring onboard a new deputy before the start of the busy summer season. The problem, once again, is an employment environment in which locating and hiring talent is a difficult proposition. 

Avalon advertised the position seeking a replacement with all the required certifications. Assistant Business Administrator James Waldron told Borough Council April 27 that there were no applicants with the certifications already in hand. 

The borough, in conjunction with Stone Harbor, will instead offer the position to a candidate with the proper educational background who will be designated as interim until the sequences of required courses can be completed, leading to certification.  

This approach is allowable under state statute. According to Waldron, the approach has been approved by the judge of the joint municipal court and by the Superior Court vicinage. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments