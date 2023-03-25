Avalon 2023 Beach Tag Artwork

This artwork, by Karen Riano, a seventh grader at Avalon Elementary School, will appear on Avalon's 2023 beach tags.

 Courtesy Avalon's website

AVALON - In separate borough council meetings, neighboring municipalities Avalon and Stone Harbor saw their governing bodies support a plan to allow credit and debit card purchases of beach tags at borough halls and beach tag offices.

