55a57968514e7.image.jpg

The Avalon fireworks display in 2022 will cost the borough more due to rising fuel costs.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Business Administrator Scott Wahl explained to Avalon Borough Council April 27 that the borough would be compensating the company that provides the Fourth of July fireworks display with an additional $2,500 fuel fee for the offshore barge.  

It is the latest effort by the borough to recognize the financial pressures some of its contractors are facing due to the highest inflationary environment in 40 years. 

Recently, Avalon reached a new agreement with its private trash hauler that preserved the twice-a-week summer pickup schedule. Fuel and labor costs pressing on the company were presenting a danger to the schedule. 

With the borough’s action, the barge should be fueled and set to play its all-important role in the Fourth of July celebration. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments