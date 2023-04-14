Avalon Logo - USE THIS ONE

AVALON - As of April 1, Avalon is the only community in New Jersey with a level 3 or higher Community Rating System (CRS) score. That rating level from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides Avalon taxpayers with a 35% community discount on National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) premiums. 

