AVA DIGEST - Back Passing Award.jpg

A beach on Avalon's north end.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - At its meeting May 25, Avalon Borough Council discussed the need for a change order to increase borough funding for the 2022 back passing project that is moving sand from mid-borough shorelines to badly eroded beaches in the north end of the municipality.  

The seven-day storm over Mother’s Day exacerbated the erosion problems in the north end. 

The borough’s outside contractor, Mount Construction, will stop work for the Memorial Day weekend and resume May 31. Business Administrator Scott Wahl told the council that the goal remains to have the back passing conclude by mid-June.  

Wahl assured the council that the scheduled federal hydraulic beach replenishment project is expected to be a large replenishment, with an additional $3 million in federal funds allocated beyond the initial $15.5 million already appropriated. That project should commence in late 2022 or possibly in early 2023. 

The lack of availability of heavy equipment for lease required the borough to go with a contractor for this effort instead of relying on its own Public Works Department, which has successfully completed the last several back passing efforts. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments