AVALON - In 2020, Avalon Borough Council heard a presentation from Scott Taylor, of Taylor Design Group, on a potential major makeover at the Bay Park Marina.  

The concept included a new bulkhead and boat launch ramp, an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant kayak launch and storage racks, additional boat slips, and the relocation of an updated marina building. The project also proposed enhanced protection for nesting terrapins.  

At a recent governing body meeting May 11, the council voted to accept a proposal from the Taylor Design Group to move the project into actual design.  

Business Administrator Scott Wahl told the council that the borough continues to see grant funds to offset the expense of the project. 

The contract approved for the design phase is not to exceed $259,025.

