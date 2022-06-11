AVALON LOGO SHUTTERSTOCK
ThreeRivers11/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Coinciding with the traditional start of the summer season, Avalon announced an award for the construction of its 12th stormwater pump station June 1.  

The pump station on 78th Street and Ocean Drive is receiving $672,000 in county support because of the benefits it provides to Ocean Drive, a county road. The total project is estimated to cost $2.26 million. The completion date is estimated at April 12, 2023. 

Avalon, when this new project is completed, will have an even dozen stormwater pump stations in a municipal area of only 5 square miles. The most southern location for one of the pump stations is at 8th Street. The planned 78th Street station will be the most northerly of the dozen. 

As this announcement is made, the borough is also in the process of an every-five-year major update of its borough-specific Flood Mitigation Plan. A team of volunteers and professionals helped create the plan and work to maintain it. 

The effort also earns the borough added points in the Community Rating System (CRS) program. Avalon is one of 10 communities nationwide with a level 3 CRS designation. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments