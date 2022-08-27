security cameras Avalon juveniles 2022.jpeg

A surveillance camera captures a group of individuals gathered on the boardwalk outside the home of an Avalon resident, who claimed his home was “attacked by these disrespectful morons who were throwing fence rails at our house” over Memorial Day weekend.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - At an otherwise routine Avalon council meeting Aug. 24, public comment turned to a problem no one has a solution for: the rowdy and disruptive behavior of juveniles flaunting their perceived immunity from police interference. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments