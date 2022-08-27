A surveillance camera captures a group of individuals gathered on the boardwalk outside the home of an Avalon resident, who claimed his home was “attacked by these disrespectful morons who were throwing fence rails at our house” over Memorial Day weekend.
AVALON - At an otherwise routine Avalon council meeting Aug. 24, public comment turned to a problem no one has a solution for: the rowdy and disruptive behavior of juveniles flaunting their perceived immunity from police interference.
One borough resident from East 22nd Street pleaded with the council to find a way “to change the paradigm.”
“We need to seek an amendment to the current laws that restrict how police can interact with juveniles. Someone is going to get seriously hurt,” he said.
Borough officials responded with what has become an all too familiar reply. They spoke of the legislature adding alcohol to the marijuana statutes, restricting the ability of police to confront underage drinking.
Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher detailed the limitations imposed by state Attorney General directives. Officials recounted an unsatisfactory February meeting in Sea Isle City where local representatives in Trenton were candid about their inability to get new legislation through.
Bills to offer relief have been proposed by state representatives from all along the coastline.
“They cannot even get these bills to come up for a vote in committees,” said Avalon’s Assistant Business Administrator James Waldron. Waldron added that organizations like the New Jersey League of Municipalities have been reluctant to weigh in on the issue because of strong support for the current juvenile justice reform agenda in large, populous north Jersey towns.
Another resident suggested taking pictures of the juveniles and posting them on social media for their parents to see. Christopher said that had been considered but that the borough was not fond of using public shaming as a strategy.
The consensus was that legislation granting a local option to shore communities is needed. Such an option would give resort communities some flexibility to address the issue before next summer. No one expressed much hope that such an outcome can be achieved.
