AVALON - At the Avalon Borough Council meeting June 14, Seventh Street resident Martha Wright expressed concern about the overuse of bird deterrent devices by homeowners who wished to prevent birds from defecating on their property or in their pools.
Wright called thedevicesinhumane and suggested their use was even a violation of state law.
Prior to the meeting, Wright had written to the borough’s Environmental Commission requesting the commission research appropriate policies for the regulation of these devices in coastal communities.Her plea to the council was similar. She asked the council tolook intothe regulation of such devices.
There is a wide variety of bird deterrent devices, many of which were initially developed to support industries where birds could pose a significant safety threat, such as food and beverage processing plants.
The devices range from bird repellent systems that are designed to scare or deter birds from roosting areas to the use of netting, needle strips, low-voltage electrical wires, sticky pastes, and decoy devices meant to scare birds into believing predators are nearby.
The Purdue University Extension Service even lists the use of poisons as a last resort in bird control.
Wright said she was seeking an objective review of the pros and cons of various devices from the commission to serve as a basis for regulatory action by the council.
The council made no reply to Wright’s public comment on the devices.
