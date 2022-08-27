Storm Photos Oct. 2-3

Flooding in Avalon, Oct. 2015.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Avalon held a set of presentations for borough property owners Aug. 22. The presentations included information on the current status and future direction of the National Flood Insurance Program as well as the emerging industry for private market flood insurance.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments