AVALON - It is February, but the rhythms of life in a shore resort mean it's time to get ready for summer.
At the Avalon Borough Council meeting Feb. 8, topics in the work session included the upcoming resolution for 2023 protected beaches and the establishment of change funds for various summer functions.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is getting ready to put sand on the beaches, with a schedule that should have the Avalon part of the project completed by the time the borough officially opens its summer season on Memorial Day. Contracts for concerts and fireworks have been approved.
One can almost feel the sun's rays and the sand between one’s toes. This is part of the rhythm of life in a county that depends so significantly on its tourism and hospitality industry. There is a lot to do and only a little over 100 days left until Memorial Day.
The municipal meetings from here on are going to see the agenda increasingly crammed with tasks that prepare for yet another summer. That’s life at the shore.
