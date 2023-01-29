AVALON - The Avalon Police Department has been reaccredited for the fourth consecutive time by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. It is a distinction earned by only 7% of state law enforcement agencies.
Avalon Police Department Achieves Elite Status
Vince Conti
- Wildwood Crest - Bids for new lifeguard building in the Crest came in at $1.9 million. Yes it was rejected thank god. Put it on the ballot. If it wins then redesign re bid. Our life guards are on the beach all day...
- West Wildwood - I’ve gotta say a final goodbye to Jerry Blavat, who was laid to rest today. He is The Geator with the Heater, The Boss with the Hot Sauce. Keep on rockin’, Jerry, because you only rock once.
- Cape May County - I think it's time to start a new organization for Democrats in Cape May County. It's clear that the party is no longer focused on trying to win elections, only to get jobs for its leaders....
- Petersburg - Unfortunately, or fortunately I've been consumed by work for the last 37 years. I've recently had some time to smell the coffee so to speak and I just heard Bob Marley's Redemption...
- Lower Township - What about if one fist fights another adult in company of students. LCMR choses to hide it instead of giving real punishment. Is the board of ed in on it, or did they not get to see the security...