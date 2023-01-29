Avalon Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher

AVALON - The Avalon Police Department has been reaccredited for the fourth consecutive time by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. It is a distinction earned by only 7% of state law enforcement agencies.

