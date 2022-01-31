BACKPASS BACK PASS FILE PHOTO

A dump truck performs part of a backpassing operation to replenish depleted beaches.

 File Photo/ Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Business Administrator Scott Wahl told Avalon Borough Council Jan. 26 that the borough needed a backpassing effort to move sand from mid-borough beaches to eroded beach fronts in the north end, especially those from 11th to 13th streets.  

The plan involved borrowing 60,000 cubic yards of sand under existing state permits and trucking the sand to the eroded areas. 

Wahl said the project would probably begin in April, with a goal of having the effort completed by Memorial Day. 

A federally sponsored hydraulic beach replenishment is scheduled for late winter 2022 or early spring 2023, Wahl said. 

This discussion with the council occurred before the arrival of Winter Storm Kenan, which may have caused new damage to borough beaches. 

 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments