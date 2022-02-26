Avalon Logo

AVALON - Avalon Borough Council Feb. 23 approved going out to bid for custodial services for borough buildings.  

The borough had attempted to bring the function in-house but ran into the all-too-common problem today - no one responded to employment advertising. Unable to attract workers at compensation the borough was willing to pay, the borough administration asked the council to approve returning to an outsourcing process. 

Across the county, a persistent labor shortage continues to force municipalities to alter strategies, pay scales and even service delivery due to difficulty recruiting and retaining workers. The failure to bring all or part of Avalon’s custodial services in-house is just one more example of a widespread problem. 

Avalon purchasing agent Joseph Clark told the council that he feels confident the borough will get appropriate bids for the custodial services contract. 

