AVALON - Avalon Councilman JohnMcCorristinis set to become the borough’s first new mayor in 32 years in July.McCorristinwill assume the mayor’s duties as longtime borough leader Martin Pagliughi steps down. ForMcCorristin, it will not be the first time that he steps into the shoes of a long-serving predecessor.
McCorristincame to the governing body, in 2013, following long-serving Joseph Tipping’s retirement from the council due to illness. He joined the council with Charles “Chuck” Covington, Richard Dean, and NancyHudanich, each of whom had already served over 20 years on the council whenMcCorristinarrived. David Ellenberg rounded out thefive-membercouncil with eight years of tenure in 2013.
McCorristincame to the council after 18 years on the school board, during 12 of which he served as the board’s president.
He hasresidedin the borough since 1968. He and his wife, Lisa, raised their family in Avalon, whereMcCorristinownedMcCorristinConstruction LLC. He is a graduate of Richard Stockton University.
In the municipal elections just over,McCorristinreceived 307 of the 317 votes cast. He was part of a ticket that also returned BarbaraJuzaitisand Sam Wierman to the council.McCorristin’sseat on council will now have to be filled with an appointment until the next election.
Avalon residentscanaccess governing body meetings, in large part, because remote access was a causeMcCorristinchampioned on council. For a period, he was unable to get the needed votes, withHudanichparticularly opposed to video or Zoom access.
In 2021,McCorristinasked Business Administrator Scott Wahl to prepare a report on technology options for remote access to governing body meetings. A trial period was authorized, followed a year later by adoption of Zoom access.
In a community in whicha large percentageof property owners and taxpayers are not year-round residents,McCorristinargued it made sense toprovideremote access where meetings could also be viewed asynchronously for those who needed the flexibility of viewing the meeting at alternate times.
On the school board andlatercouncil,McCorristinwas instrumental inestablishingthe five-star-rated borough library. Avalon is one of only two towns in the county to opt out of the county library system in favor of a library more amenable to a community with so large a percentage of second homes.
As a member of the Council Finance Committee,McCorristinhas beena strong supporterof the Avalon strategy of avoiding long-term general obligation debt. The strategy has provided the borough with one of the strongest balance sheets in the county.
Pagliughi hasfrequentlysaid the job of the mayor in Avalon is tomaintainhigh property values and a low tax rate. It is a positionMcCorristinembraces, as well.
A supporter of continuous infrastructure maintenance and improvements, as well as recreational opportunities,McCorristinhas also positioned himself as a promoter of environmental stewardship.
McCorristintakes office July 1. For many property owners who bought in the borough during Pagliughi’s long tenure, a new mayor will be a novel experience.
