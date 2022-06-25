AVALON - At its work session June 22, Avalon Borough Council discussed another aspect of an evolving solid waste collection strategy.
The borough, like municipalities across the county, has been dealing with a contract trash hauler who said it could no longer afford to honor its contract with the borough at rates negotiated almost five years ago.
Inflationary pressures on fuel and workforce recruitment and retention led Gold Medal Environmental to seekan accommodationwith all its customers in the county. In most instances, that accommodation took the form of added compensation above contract rates to finish out 2022. In Avalon, an agreement led to maintaining the twice-a-week pickup schedule in the summer season but sacrificingside yardreturn as a component of the service.
Avalon next took the step of going out to bid for solid waste services beginning in 2023 by offering the potential for three separate contracts in the hopes that reorganizing the bid process might lead to greater competition.
The three areas that have separated out from what was a combined service contract are solid waste removal,recycling,and bulk pickup. The bid process is ongoing.Side yardreturn is an option in the bid process. Making it an option in the bid will allow the borough to see the economic costs associated with the specific aspect of potential service.
The council heard a report on another aspect of the strategy to combat cost inflation in the solid waste services June 22. This involved moving to uniform trash containers, which should allow for faster pickup, reducing staffing costs. The containers, from nationally known supplier Rehrig Pacific, would also reduce the amount of water intrusion into the trash, thereby holding down tipping fees.
The presentation to council had each property in the borough receiving two containers, one for solid waste and the other for recycling, with the option of property owners who wish additional containers to buy them at cost. The containers would also carry a code, so that a container that ends up far from its natural home can be quickly identified and returned.
Councilintroduced an ordinance to fund the purchase ofthe uniformcontainers.
