AVALON - When Avalon Borough Council engaged in the renewal of an inactive liquor license from the old Jack’s Place on Ocean Drive in 2021, rumors made for more controversy than such a routine action normally gives rise to.
The license had early been rumored as linked to a controversial plan to expand a restaurant venue at 29 Boardwalk. Now, some feared that plan was, in some ways, being revived.
Opposition to a plan for a large, 300-seat restaurant and catering venue had been intense at a 2020 Planning Board meeting in which over 500 people sought access through a phone link. Now, the inactive license appears to be ending up with a very different home.
The council May 13 discussed a potential person-to-person transfer of the license to 24th Street LLC, a company owned by Stone Harbor resident Edward Kennedy. Kennedy is seeking to transform the vacant Caldwell Banker property on Dune Drive at 27th Street into a seasonal, all outdoor seating restaurant that would also make use of the Jack’s Place liquor license.
No formal action was taken, but no member of council expressed serious concerns about the proposal.
