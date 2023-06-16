AVALON - Avalon Borough Council heard from Planning and Zoning Board Engineer Joseph Maffei, June 14, concerning the planned consultant study of the borough’s boutique hotel overlay in the town’s business district.
In 2022, the board approved the hotel overlay as part of the borough’s Master Plan.
The concept of a boutique hotel outside Avalon’s designated hotel zone has been a recurring theme of Planning and Zoning Board agendas since 2016. The concept received no support from the board in 2016 and again in 2020.
Now, with concern that the business district needs rejuvenation, the boutique hotel concept is gaining new traction as a potential stimulus.
The issue has been a matter of intense interest for some members of the public, especially those who livein the area ofthe overlay.
The Planning and Zoning Board saw many issues with the boutique hotel concept and opted for a hotel and hospitality consultant to look at the issues andprovideexpert advice to the borough.
When the matter came before the council in December 2022, Mayor Martin Pagliughi said the town needed a broad look at its business district. He added that the consultant would more likely be an urban planner than a hospitality consultant.
When Maffei addressed the council June 14, however,hespoke of a study focused on the boutique hotel concept.Maffei had drafted the request for proposals (RFP) that was used to solicit consultants.The borough received two bids and may move ahead with one firm, butmost likely nothingwill be done until after the reorganization of the council in July.
Although some members of the public spoke out at the council meeting against a narrowly focused hospitality study, Council member Sam Wierman and Mayor-elect JohnMcCorristinexpressed support for the hospitality focused process being pursued by the Planning and Zoning Board.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.