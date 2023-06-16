AVALON B-1 BUSINESS DISTRICT GFX

AVALON - Avalon Borough Council heard from Planning and Zoning Board Engineer Joseph Maffei, June 14, concerning the planned consultant study of the borough’s boutique hotel overlay in the town’s business district.  

