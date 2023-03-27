AVALON - Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl updated Borough Council on some proposed changes to the trash and recycling regulations as the borough and its trash collection vendor, Pinelands Recycling, prepare for the rollout of a new cart program.
Wahl said that properties can expect one 95-gallon solid waste receptacle and one same-sized recycling receptacle delivered between May 1 and May 15.
There will be a mechanism for larger properties to request an additional receptacle for both solid waste and recycling upon payment of a nonrefundable deposit. Wahl emphasized that the containers “run with the property,” in that they are not owned by the homeowner.
In order to ensure that all properties are aware of the need to use the new containers, the borough will continue to collect trash and recyclables that are not in the proper containers for this summer only. That will provide time for an education and awareness program to get the word out. Beginning Oct. 2, 2023, solid waste and recyclables not in the borough-provided containers will not be collected.
Wahl also told council that the borough will no longer attempt to list what is and is not recyclable but will provide the current lists of the Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA). This move will ensure that property owners and visitors have access to the latest information in the frequently changing world of national and international recycling.
Responses to frequently asked questions on trash removal and the new cart program are available on the borough website. Formal changes to the borough ordinance will be presented to council at an April meeting.
