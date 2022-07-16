AVALON LOGO SHUTTERSTOCK
AVALON - At its work session July 13, Avalon’s governing body discussed a proposed new ordinance that would require each individual owner of a condominium unit to obtain a rental license prior to renting the unit out as part of what has become known as condo hotels. 

Essentially, a condo hotel is a hotel in which some or all of the units are legal condominiums owned separately. In many cases, the units remain as part of a hotel inventory to be rented to the public and operated by a central hotel management. This allows condo owners to rent their units to the public and be supported by typical hotel amenities like a front desk, housekeeping, and a reservation system. 

No draft of the proposed ordinance has yet been introduced. 

