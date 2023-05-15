AVALON - The 2023 Avalon beach fill project concluded during the evening hours of Friday, May 12th. The project resulted in nearly 600,000 cubic yards of new sand pumped onto the Avalon beach front between 9th-27th streets. The project was completed weeks in advance of the hurricane and summer tourism season.
“Beach fill projects are perfect illustrations on how federal, state, and local governments can work together for the betterment of communities,” said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “This project could not have been timed better and provides a protective and recreational beach in advance of the summer storm and tourism seasons. We appreciate the efforts of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for bringing this project to completion in advance of Memorial Day weekend and hurricane season, which begins June 1st.”
The project began Monday, April 17th and continued 24 hours a day, seven days a week until completion on May 12th. The only delay was a coastal storm event that forced the dredge “Texas” into safe harbor until rough seas subsided. The contract for the beach fill project was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company of Illinois who have performed multiple beach fill projects in Avalon previously.
During the next several days, heavy equipment will be removed from the Avalon beachfront. Beach paths will be restored. All pipe for the Stone Harbor beach fill project will be submerged in the ocean well off the coast of Avalon. A booster pump for the Stone Harbor project will be visible well off the Avalon beachfront near 31st Street.
Avalon received much support for the project from Congressman Jeff Van Drew and senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez. Part of the overall project is to identify a second offshore borrow area for future beach fill projects that will benefit Avalon.
