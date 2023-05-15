Avalon’s 13th Street Beach

Pictured is Avalon’s 13th Street beach from Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - The 2023 Avalon beach fill project concluded during the evening hours of Friday, May 12th. The project resulted in nearly 600,000 cubic yards of new sand pumped onto the Avalon beach front between 9th-27th streets.  The project was completed weeks in advance of the hurricane and summer tourism season. 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments