AVALON – At the July 12 meeting of Avalon Borough Council, the governing body continued to hear good news about the emergency dredging of portions of Pennsylvania Harbor.
Business Administrator Scott Wahl told the council that the contractor plans to do the work in four days,most likely fromJuly 24-27.
This schedule would complete the dredging project in July, with a full month in August when the harbor would be free of navigation impediments for seasonal boaters.
The contractor, Trident Marine Piling Company, of Longport,anticipatesthe dredging will be 10 hours per day for the four specified days. Work is to be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The dredging is expected to pull 1,800 cubic yards of dredge material from the harbor. The material will be transported to an approved off-site location. A map showing the dredging area is available on the borough's website.
