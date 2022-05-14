Avalon Logo

AVALON - The Mother’s Day weekend storm that lingered for days in Cape May County severely impacted the initial work done as part of Avalon’s back passing project.  

The sand already moved from the mid-borough beaches to the eroded north end shoreline was largely lost to wind and waves. Work to move sand to the primary fill area was also limited due to continued high winds. 

The borough reports the good news that sand in the midtown borrow area replenishes itself as quickly as it is stockpiled for movement to the north end beaches. The project will continue with the borough’s contractor working around tide cycles. 

Updates on the borough’s website note that the impact of the lingering spring storm may require an extension of the effort past Memorial Day weekend, when such work in the past was usually completed. If an extension into June is required, the contractor will not work the Thursday-to-Monday period of Memorial Day weekend in order to allow access to the beaches. 

