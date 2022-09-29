Screen Shot 2022-09-16 at 4.26.55 PM.png
Courtesy of Pineland Recycling

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - The Avalon Borough Council unanimously agreed to award three separate contracts to Pinelands Recycling for the collection of solid waste, recycling, and bulk trash. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments