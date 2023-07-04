AVALON B-1 BUSINESS DISTRICT GFX

AVALON - Avalon Council authorized the execution of a contract with Colliers Engineering and Design, June 28, for a B-1 business district planning study focused on the issues that would arise from the establishment of boutique hotels in the district.

