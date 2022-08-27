AVALON LOGO SHUTTERSTOCK
AVALON - The Borough of Avalon has executed a ten-year agreement with Utility Service Affiliates, Inc., a subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, to manage the Borough’s storm water, sewer, and water services and operations. The contract was put out to public bid and awarded at a recent meeting of the Avalon Borough Council.

