AVALON - The Borough of Avalon has executed a ten-year agreement with Utility Service Affiliates, Inc., a subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, to manage the Borough’s storm water, sewer, and water services and operations. The contract was put out to public bid and awarded at a recent meeting of the Avalon Borough Council.
“This is great news for our community and an ideal example of how the privatization of essential municipal services works for the benefit of taxpayers”, said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “Avalon has long privatized these services to put them into the hands of highly qualified professionals. This follows a recently expired ten-year management agreement that resulted in excellent management of our system while saving our taxpayers significant money”.
The Borough has a long-standing practice of privatizing services in the community. Current privatization agreements are in place for landscaping, trash and recycling collection, animal control, engineering, and custodial services among others. By privatizing services, the Borough saves money on short and long term costs including salaries, health care insurance, and pension contributions while putting these services into the authority of professionals in their respective fields.
“Middlesex Water has had a wonderful relationship with Avalon and we are honored to continue the management of the water, sewer, and stormwater services into the next decade”, said Dennis Doll, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex Water. “This partnership agreement allows Avalon to continue ownership of its very valuable utility, independently establish their own water and sewer rates, and rely on the expertise of our company to provide a very high level of management services while complying with all regulations required by the State of New Jersey”.
This ten-year agreement compliments other water, sewer, and stormwater improvements made by the Borough. In 2022, Avalon transitioned to new, highly accurate smart water meters that were installed at every property in the community. The Borough is also offering direct debit and online payment for water and sewer bills. Utility Service Affiliates, Inc. will maintain the entire Avalon system and work with Borough professionals to repair emergent conditions and long-range planning for improvements within the system.
“Middlesex Water is a regulated New Jersey utility company and the collective efforts of every member of their team makes this a win-win situation for the utility, and for the Borough”, Pagliughi said. “We are confident for the next ten years that these essential operations that impact the health, safety, and welfare of our community are in more than capable hands”.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.