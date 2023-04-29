AVALON – Avalon Borough Council approved a state aid agreement, April 26, for the beach replenishment that is almost 40% complete.
The Avalonportionof the Seven Mile Island beach replenishment has already seen 241,000 cubic yards of sand pumped from Townsend's Inlet to north-end-beach locations in the borough. When completed, borough beaches will have received 581,000 cubic yards of sand reaching down as far as the shoreline at 28th Street.
Since the federal government pays the largest share of the costs, followed by the state with the next largestcomponent, the cost to the borough approved in the resolution accepting the state agreement is $1.14 million.
The project has had some minor delays, and Business Administrator Scott Wahl predicted a new one. According to Wahl, the dredge Texas would seek safety in Cape May Harbor from expected rough seas over the weekend of April 29-30.
Wahl predicted, based on no official word from the contractor, that the beach fill in Avalon may extend to the third week of May.
