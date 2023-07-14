AVALON - Avalon Borough Council moved to fill a vacancy in its membership, July 12, by authorizing the appointment of Planning and Zoning Board Chair Greg “Chet” Johnson to the seat vacated by JohnMcCorristin.
McCorristinsuccessfully won election as the borough’s mayor following the retirement of Martin Pagliughi.
Council President Jamie McDermott said Johnson has been a member of the Planning and Zoning Board since 2019, where he has served two terms.
He added that Johnson runs “a very successful business,” is treasurer of his church,and put six children through the Avalon school system.
He added that Johnson is someone we are all “comfortable and familiar with.”
Council members Sam Wierman and BarbaraJuzaitisboth added positive comments about Johnson, supporting his appointment to the vacant seat.
If he wishes tocontinue oncouncil, Johnson will have to win the seat in the November general election.
Johnson’s appointment further solidifies the role of Planning and Zoning Board membership as an asset for a seat on the governing body.
On the current council, only one member, Mari Coskey, has not served on the Planning and Zoning Board. Wierman did not serve on that board until after his election to council in 2019. He is currently a member. Both McDermott andJuzaitisserved on the board before becoming council members.
Johnson did not appear and was not sworn in at the July 12 meeting.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.