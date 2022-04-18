AVALON LOGO SHUTTERSTOCK
AVALON - Avalon Borough Council adopted a no tax increase $32.7 million municipal budget for 2022. The municipal tax rate will remain at $0.199. Municipal tax revenue is expected to support 57% of the total budget. 

Inflationary impacts on solid waste and recycling services prevented the borough from registering a tax rate decrease in 2022. As a borough release stated, “These companies have been catastrophically impacted by increased labor and fuel costs as contracts were publicly bid up to five years ago.” 

The borough’s capital spending plan continues to use no long-term debt to finance capital projects. Two capital ordinances were introduced at the meeting. Borough Chief Financial Officer James Craft said each project would contain a 20% down payment rather than just the required 5%. The few exceptions to that in the Water and Sewer Utility capital plan would still utilize 10% or more down payments. 

