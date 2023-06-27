IMG_4448.JPG

Alex Mann, left, shakes hands with Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi, June 26.

 Scott Wahl

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Autism advocate Alex Mann, 23, paid a second visit to Avalon, June 26, as part of his multiyear effort to help educate police departments in the state on techniques for interacting with individuals who have autism.

IMG_4453.JPG

Avalon Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher, left, pins a police badge on Alex Mann, June 26.

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments