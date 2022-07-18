NJ Courts Allow for Online Document Submission
ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage is hosting an interactive event for youth probation clients on Tuesday, July 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Atlantic City Civil Courts Building, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City.

As a part of Probation and Pretrial Services Week, the event, coordinated by the vicinage’s probation division in Atlantic County, will encourage youth to interact with their probation officers in positive, community-based activities.

During a game truck event, clients can participate in gaming activities while enjoying food and refreshments and receiving free giveaways.

“Our probation officers are taking proactive steps to foster positive relationships with their clients. Through events such as these, officers develop rapport with their clients and expose them to healthy activities within their community,” said vicinage Chief Probation Officer Sharnett Clark. “As probation officers, if we can get our youth into a positive frame of mind and project that positivity, we can show them the bright future that is ahead of them.”

These events are sponsored by the Atlantic County Youth Services Commission and the state Juvenile Justice Commission through a grant-sponsored program. Past events have included inspirational community speakers, civics education, and art and essay contests. Upcoming events include a statewide wellness event at Mercer County Park on Thursday, August 18, and yoga and mindfulness activities.

