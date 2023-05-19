Dead Whale in Brigantine

A necropsy performed on a humpback whale that washed ashore in Brigantine Jan. 12 revealed that the whale suffered blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike,” according to a post on Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s Facebook page Jan. 15. 

 Courtesy Marine Mammal Stranding Center

TRENTON - It was the Democrats’ turn to hold a hearing, May 18, on the sea mammal fatalities that have inundated the New Jersey shoreline since early December 2022. 

