COURSE HOUSE - Sept. 18: The Cape May County Health Department is reporting 13 new positive cases among county residents, as listed below.
According to a release, total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,279, including 90 deaths.
“Since COVID-19 is a new disease, we are still learning new information and best practice on how to decrease the spread. One strategy that is being used to decrease the spread of COVID-19 is by quarantining individuals that are identified as close contacts,” said Kevin Thomas, Cape May County health officer.
Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine differs from isolation because isolation is used to keep a sick individual away from others. An individual is asked to quarantine if they have been identified as a close contact. New Jersey Department of Health defines a close contact as anyone who was within six feet of you for more than 10 minutes at least two days before your positive test if you didn't have any symptoms, or two days before your first symptom appeared. An individual that needs to quarantine should do the following:
· Stay home for 14 full days after last exposure
· Separate themselves from others
· Monitor health Watch for fever (100.4 Fahrenheit), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
· Follow directions from their state or local health department