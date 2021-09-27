CAPE MAY - Cape May continued its commitment to its employees by settling another contract.
According to a municipal release, the settlement with the Police Benevolent Association was accomplished prior to the expiration of the current contract. This gives their officers the peace of mind to know where their employment conditions will be without interruption and helps the administration properly budget for 2022.
Mayor Mullock stated, “Our police officers are second to none. I witness, on a daily basis, their service and protection of our community. Chief Dekon Fashaw and the entire department should be commended, especially for their community outreach efforts.”
The City of Cape May’s Local 59 PBA representative, Officer Derrick Murphy, expressed, “It was good to work with the city toward mutual goals and get a contract done that is good for both parties. It is great to have the contract settled before the end of the year and know that our officers will not be working under an expired contract.”
The contract is fair to all parties and allows officers to concentrate on providing residents and visitors with services that all can appreciate.
The new contract begins Jan. 1, 2022, and expires Dec. 31, 2025.